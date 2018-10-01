Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 24 September 2018
- Bankrupt NCIX customer data resold on Craigslist
- Facebook faces sanctions if it drags its feet on data transparency
- App developers are STILL allowed to read your Gmails
- Police accidentally tweet bookmarks that reveal surveilled groups
- iTunes is assigning you a ‘trust score’ based on emails and phone calls
Tuesday 25 September 2018
- Users fret over Chrome auto-login change
- AdGuard adblocker resets passwords after credential-stuffing attack
- Woman hijacked CCTV cameras days before Trump inauguration
- Wendy’s faces class action over collecting staff fingerprints
Wednesday 26 September 2018
- Finally, a fix for the encrypted web’s Achilles’ heel
- Microsoft is killing passwords one announcement at a time
- Domain flub leaves 30 million customers high and dry
- Facebook scolds police for using fake accounts to snoop on citizens
- Millions of Twitter DMs may have been exposed by year-long bug
Thursday 27 September 2018
- Cryptojacking – coming to a server-laptop-phone near you (and how to stop it)
- Firefox Monitor starts tracking breached email addresses
- Spotify offers playlists tailored to your DNA
- Malware hits fashion giant SHEIN; 6.42 million online shoppers affected
Friday 28 September 2018
- Big Facebook data breach: 50 million accounts affected
- WhatsApp cofounder: “I sold my users’ privacy”
- Android password managers vulnerable to phishing apps
- Power to the people! Google backtracks (a bit) on forced Chrome logins
- Robocallers slapped with huge fines for using spoofed phone numbers
