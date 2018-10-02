The Facebook dilemma – stick it out or pack it in? [PODCAST]

It’s been a while (sorry about that!) but we’re back at the microphone – here’s Episode 5 of the Naked Security podcast.
Paul Ducklin, Matt Boddy and Mark Stockley get together to teach you what to do about the recent Facebook breach, and discuss how to make mobile security more than just “some annoying thing on my phone that gets in the way.”
Thanks to Purple Planet Music for the opening and closing music.