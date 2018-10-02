The Facebook dilemma – stick it out or pack it in? [PODCAST]

0 Podcast
by

It’s been a while (sorry about that!) but we’re back at the microphone – here’s Episode 5 of the Naked Security podcast.

Paul Ducklin, Matt Boddy and Mark Stockley get together to teach you what to do about the recent Facebook breach, and discuss how to make mobile security more than just “some annoying thing on my phone that gets in the way.”

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in cybersecurity, and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.

Listen and rate via iTunes... Sophos podcasts on Soundcloud... RSS feed of Sophos podcasts...

Thanks to Purple Planet Music for the opening and closing music.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux