Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 1 October 2018
- How to have that difficult “stay safe online” conversation with your kids
- You gave your number to Facebook for security and it used it for ads
- Monero fixes major ‘burning bug’ flaw, preventing mass devaluation
Tuesday 2 October 2018
- The Facebook dilemma – stick it out or pack it in? [PODCAST]
- Hackers demand ransom from hijacked Instagram influencers
- Lock screen bypass already discovered for Apple’s iOS 12
- Suspect forced to unlock iPhone with his face
- Students swap data for coffee at cashless cafe
Wednesday 3 October 2018
- NSA staffer takes top-secret hacking tools home ‘to study’, gets 66 months
- Update now: Adobe fixes 85 serious flaws in Acrobat and Reader
- Hacked Fortnite accounts and rent-a-botnet being pushed on Instagram
- Google’s new rules for developers make Chrome extensions safer for all
Thursday 4 October 2018
- Setting up a Mac for young children
- Cop charged with selling phone tracking service on dark web
- Facebook finds “no evidence” attackers accessed third-party apps
Friday 5 October 2018
- Prison smuggler busted by his own drone camera
- Wi-Fi versions to get names people can actually understand
- Facebook doubles cooling off period to cash in on your FOMO
- Google’s Intra app secures older Androids with encrypted DNS
