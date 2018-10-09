Microsoft hits the brakes on latest Windows 10 update – what to do

Something has gone wrong with Windows 10 update 1809, codenamed ‘Redstone 5’.
The scheduled update (build 17763), is the second of two that Microsoft planned for 2018 offering new features. It appeared on 2 October, after which serious complaints started rolling in. The most common was that files and settings were being deleted. Wrote one user:
Logged in first time, all looked fine. After a reboot and subsequent logon, I came to find that my profile had been deleted! Nothing remained, no data on the desktop, no settings… nothing.
Problems after major Windows updates aren’t unheard of but the consistency of the problems eventually caught Microsoft’s attention. On 6 October, almost four days after the update appeared, Microsoft did something it has never had to do in the download history of Windows:
We have paused the rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809)* for all users as we investigate isolated reports of users missing some files after updating.
What went wrong?
All there is to go on right now are symptoms. The common thread is that files are being deleted, with one user mentioning the loss of 220GB of files dating back to Windows 95 from the default Documents folder.
The faulty update also seems to be deleting user profiles on the first reboot after installation:
So this “update” deleted the whole User-Profile, including all corresponding Registry entries. But did not do so during the update, but on the next boot.
Other problems include users not being able to save Word documents, which may or may not be part of the same issue.
What to do?
Microsoft has paused the update, so if you’ve not downloaded it you won’t be able to until Microsoft thinks it has solved the underlying problem. When 1809 reappears, it is strongly advised that users do what they should do before applying any OS update – back up valuable files first.
That leaves three types of user – those who’ve updated and had problems, those who’ve updated and not had problems but perhaps worry they might at some point, and those who downloaded but have not applied the update.
If you’ve applied the update and lost files: Microsoft support has recommended using System Restore to a return to a point before the update was applied. It might still be possible to recover files if the installation hasn’t deleted them but merely lost its file system pointers to their location on the hard drive.
Hopefully, Microsoft support will offer remote file recovery support or, failing that, offer a utility to do the same for users with the skills to use such a thing.
Note, however, the more you use your Windows PC the more of that data risks being overwritten with new files, not simply ones created by users but invisibly by Windows itself. If you value your data, hold off using the computer for a few days.
If you’ve applied the update and not had problems: This is a good moment to look again at backup, which can be set up cheaply and easily using an external hard drive running a continuous backup program. Using a cloud backup service is a good second layer of defence (Office 365 Home subscriptions get 1TB per user if space is an issue).
If you’ve downloaded but not yet applied the update: If you’re in this category, you probably manually downloaded the update before it automatically triggered, and the simple answer is don’t apply it.
Unfortunately, the level of control you have over how and when Windows applies major OS updates depends on the version. If it’s a Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise install, you can delay this and all future updates by opting into the Semi-Annual Channel instead of the Semi-Annual Channel (targeted). This delays new versions by up to two months after they first become available, by which time issues are more likely to have been ironed out.
This setting is accessed from Update & Security > Windows Update > Advanced Options.
However, if you’re a Windows 10 Home user, you can’t pause updates. The only option is to stop the Windows Update service, which involves delving into the command line or PowerShell. The big disadvantage of this is that it will stop all updates, including Patch Tuesday security fixes, which is why we don’t recommend doing this.
That should be the first lesson from any internal Microsoft inquest – why do home users have no way to stop updates as a last resort? In theory, Microsoft pauses updates for this group on their behalf. However, in this instance, it took nearly four days to do that after complaints about Windows 10 1809 first surfaced.
17 comments on “Microsoft hits the brakes on latest Windows 10 update – what to do”
The worst part is apparently people in the Insider Preview program reported the bug months ago and MS still released the update. I was lucky, updated right away and have had no issues.
BTW, the April update was just as bad. I got around problems only for another “security” update to roll in that I could only pause for 15 hours, or wha6rhat setting is!! I lost 2 months of my life dealing with it. The egregious behavior by Windows is the problem!
Yup, that was me. I got the update early, wrote Microsoft feedback about 2-5 times a week, for over a month. I had no resources until days later when everyone had problems and started posting them!! Windows did nothing. The patches were worse than then problems. I had to send my computer in to HP, and now it’s back and I am not going to use Windows 10. This is exactly why, and I do not understand why people in the industry, and in these chat sites are surprised?!;
“What to do?” Switch to Linux. I had been tinkering with various Linux distributions for about 2 years. I’m self-employed and thought I had done a good job blocking Windows 10. Unfortunately a day before a major presentation M$ pushed past my preferred settings and forced WinX bricking my laptop. I had Linux Mint installed and all my data migrated by lunchtime. I had Mint fully configured to my liking by dinner. I lost a whole day of work. I keep a Win8.1 Virtual Box with NO network access just in case. It’s been almost two years now and I never use it anymore. In fact I no longer use any M$ products or services. Yes, there’s a learning curve, but it’s worth not fighting the alternative.
Unfortunately, Linux is simply not feasible for the vast majority of general computer users. I’ve used it on and off for a decade, and it still proves to be unnecessarily frustrating to configure and maintain. And that’s on top of the general lack of quality applications. I would honestly love for this not to be the case… but it is.
This is nuts. I do computer tech support for friends and relatives and have seen this happen already. System Restore feature takes many many hours and is sometimes unsuccessful ending in “something went wrong….” Yes having a data backup on an external disk drive is a must but the built in Windows utility is awkward to the point of being useless. The best Windows backup utility is actually robocopy.exe but it’s command-line only.
You say “command line only” like it’s a _bad_ thing 😉
Check out RoboMirror, it’s a GUI front end for RoboCopy. I’ve been using it for years to handle easy, reliable backups.
Oops.. Microsoft did it again! 😀 This happened to one of their updates last year too! They are consistent.
My most annoying problem is that my system keeps crashing when using Microsoft solitaire challenges. As a result I am not able to finish by the deadline.
When update finished & I was told to restart, my whole system locked up. I could log onto NOTHING! My local repair guy says he can fix it. I’m guessing it’ll cost me about $100. Do you suppose Microsoft will be tickled to reimburse me? No? 😥
It is absolutely unacceptable to not have the ability to upgrade when WE want to (vs. when they do). And, since this isn’t the first Windows 10 release that went badly, they should know better than to force these on their customers. All they want is to chalk up numbers on a chart nowadays. It’s sickening.
I lost an entire e-mail profile and the e-mails in it
I have a major virus on my computer that renders it useless. It goes by the name Microsoft Windows 10.
As pointed out by Raj, this DID happen before, on an earlier Win 10 update.
It’s hard to imagine they do not have the ability to test this before the screw customers up. I keep saying next computer I’m going Mac. I’ve been fighting this windows problematic platform to long.
Just wondering, Does the “Microsoft Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool” remove Windows 10?