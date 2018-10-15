Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 8 October 2018
- Unpatched routers bad, doubly unpatched routers worse – much, much worse!
- Attackers use voicemail hack to steal WhatsApp accounts
- Phantom Secure CEO sold encrypted phones to drug cartels
- Seven Russian cyberspies indicted for hacking, wire fraud, ID theft
- Fitbit data leads to arrest of 90-year-old in stepdaughter’s murder
Tuesday 9 October 2018
- Apple and Amazon hacked by China? Here’s what to do (even if it’s not true)
- Microsoft hits the brakes on latest Windows 10 update – what to do
- Don’t fall for the Facebook ‘2nd friend request’ hoax
- Hey Portal, what’s that Facebook device in my kitchen?
- Google ramps up G Suite protections against government-backed attacks
Wednesday 10 October 2018
- How a WhatsApp call could have taken over your phone
- Google+ wakes up to what the rest of us already knew
- 291 records breached per second in first half of 2018
- Cyber tormentor leaves a trail that lands him 17.5 years
- Airport mislays world’s most expensive USB stick
Thursday 11 October 2018
- Instagram tests sharing your location history with Facebook
- Millions at risk from default webcam passwords
- Jailbroken PS4 seller sued by Sony
- Update now! Microsoft fixes 49 bugs, 12 are critical
Friday 12 October 2018
- What Kanye West can teach us about passcodes
- 35 state attorneys general tell FCC to pull the plug on robocalls
- Experian credit-freeze PINs could be revealed by a simple trick
- Payment skimmers sneaking on to websites via third party code
