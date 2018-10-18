There’s a big brouhaha about a recently discovered SSH bug that could let crooks log into your computer without a password.
SSH is very widely installed, everywhere from the server farm at your cloud provider to the off-the-shelf router you’ve got at home.
We looked at the bug, explained how to gauge your own risk, and advised you what to do about it…
…all in plain English, without the impenetrable jargon that sneaks into so much technology advice.
Enjoy.
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
2 comments on “The libssh “login with no password” bug – what you need to know [VIDEO]”
Is there a utility to scan our networks with to see if any device or server is vulnerable?
I’d start with
nmap, the free tool we mentioned in the video…