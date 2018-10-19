“We know you watch porn” (and here’s fake proof…) [PODCAST]

Here’s Episode 6 of the Naked Security podcast.
This week, Naked Security editor-in-chief Anna Brading talks to Sophos experts Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy about a security flaw in the WhatsApp app, a shopping site compromise using rogue JavaScript, and the latest strain of the in-your-face cybercrime known as sextortion.
