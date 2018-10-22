Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 15 October 2018
- Facebook opens up about data breach details
- Beware sextortionists spoofing your own email address
- Literary-minded phishers are trying to pilfer publishers’ manuscripts
Tuesday 16 October 2018
- US embassy accidentally emails invitation to ‘cat pyjama-jam’ meeting
- How Chrome and Firefox could ruin your online business this month
- Google using lock screen passwords to encrypt Android Cloud backups
- How to buy (and set up) a safe and secure baby monitor
Wednesday 17 October 2018
- Weirdo Twitter messages were a glitch, not a hack
- Serious SSH bug lets crooks log in just by asking nicely…
- New iPhone lock screen bypass exposes your photos
- Is this the simple solution to password re-use?
- 35 million US voter records up for sale on the dark web
- Donald Daters app for pro-Trump singles exposes users’ data at launch
Thursday 18 October 2018
- The libssh “login with no password” bug – what you need to know [VIDEO]
- Is Google’s Android app unbundling good for security?
- You don’t have to sequence your DNA to be identifiable by your DNA
- Twitter publishes data on Iranian and Russian troll farms
Friday 19 October 2018
- “We know you watch porn” (and here’s fake proof…) [PODCAST]
- Serious D-Link router security flaws may never be patched
- Apple privacy portal lets you see everything it knows about you
