How to become a Monero million(th)aire in just 20 minutes [PODCAST]

Naked Security editor-in-chief Anna Brading is back in the presenter’s seat, talking to Mark Stockley, Matthew Boddy and Paul Ducklin about the lessons we can learn from the latest cybersecurity news.
This week: cryptojacking, the true colour of black boxes, a visit to Stonehenge, the value of code reviews, what to do with ancient software, and whether we’ll ever win the battle to be cyber-aware.
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in cybersecurity, and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.
Thanks to Purple Planet Music for the opening and closing music.