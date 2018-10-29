Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 22 October 2018
- Popular website plugin harboured a serious 0-day for years
- Alleged robber busted after Facebook-friending victim to apologize
- Up to 9.5 million net neutrality comments were fake
- Maker of LuminosityLink RAT gets 30 months in the clink
Tuesday 23 October 2018
- Patch now! Multiple serious flaws found in Drupal
- Phishing is still the most commonly used attack on organizations, survey says
- Adult websites shuttered after 1.2 million user details exposed
- Why is Elon Musk promoting this Bitcoin scam? (He’s not)
- Pirates! Don’t blame your illegal file sharing on family members
Wednesday 24 October 2018
- Are your jilted apps stalking you?
- WordPress takes aim at ancient versions of its software
- Poorly secured SSH servers targeted by Chalubo botnet
- Former high school teacher pleads guilty to hacking celebrities
- Are you Cyber Aware? How about your friends and family?
Thursday 25 October 2018
- Firefox 63 gets tough with trackers
- Google and Facebook accused of secretly tracking users’ locations
- Could TLS session resumption be another ‘super cookie’?
Friday 26 October 2018
- Apple and Samsung punished for slowing down old smartphones
- Facebook fined £500K for Cambridge Analytica saga
- Former Facebook security chief calls out Apple for privacy hypocrisy
- Facebook stopped 8.7m nude images of children in 3 months
- How to become a Monero million(th)aire in just 20 minutes [PODCAST]
