Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 29 October 2018
- Self-driving cars learn (from us) about who to sacrifice in a crash
- “Right to repair” gets a boost from new DMCA software rules
- Call of Duty players caught up in cryptocurrency theft racket
- Researchers exploit Microsoft Word through embedded video
Tuesday 30 October 2018
- Alleged SWATter will plead guilty to dozens of serious new federal charges
- Gov worker visits 9k porn sites without protection, spreads infection
- Snakes in the grass! Malicious code slithers into Python PyPI repository
- China hijacking internet traffic using BGP, claim researchers
Wednesday 31 October 2018
- Spooky miasmic gas bricks hospital iPhones (mwah ha ha ha)
- How one man could have taken over any business on Facebook
- Google’s stealthy reCAPTCHA v3 detects humans – no questions asked
- Crypto exchange collapses, victims accuse it of exit scam
- Mirai author fined $8.6million, gets 6 months house arrest
Thursday 1 November 2018
- Passcodes are protected by Fifth Amendment, says court
- Facebook is still approving fake political ads
- Update now! Apple releases security fixes for iOS, MacOS, Safari, others
- US indicts alleged Chinese spies for hacking aerospace companies
- RoboCops: AI on the rise in policing to predict crime and uncover lies
Friday 2 November 2018
- Another day, another update, another iPhone lockscreen bypass
- Popular browsers made to cough up browsing history
- Google’s stealthy sign-in sentry can pick up pilfered passwords
- Report reveals one-dimensional support for two-factor authentication
