Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Monday 5 November 2018
- Private Facebook data from 81,000 accounts discovered on crime forum
- FIFA, hacked again, is leaking like a sieve
- Should company bosses face jail for mishandling your privacy?
- PortSmash attack steals secrets from Intel chips on the side
Tuesday 6 November 2018
- Android November update fixes flaws galore
- Facebook wants to reveal your name to the weirdo standing next to you
- Is the US about to get a nationwide, privately owned, biometrics system?
- Children’s apps contain an average of 7 third-party trackers, study finds
- CIA’s secret online network unravelled with a Google search
Wednesday 7 November 2018
- Voting machine manual tells officials to reuse weak passwords
- Serious XSS flaw discovered in Evernote for Windows, update now!
- WhatsApp ‘martinelli’ warning is a hoax, don’t forward it
Thursday 8 November 2018
- Apple 0, José 3 – Man versus Megacorp! [PODCAST]
- Ranting researcher publishes VM-busting zero-day without warning
- Closed doors are no match for a Wi‑Fi peeping tom and a smartphone
- Google warning: Fix your dodgy ads within 30 days or get banned
- Phone companies slammed for lousy robocall efforts
Friday 9 November 2018
- 258,000 encrypted IronChat phone messages cracked by police
- Sent a photo to the wrong person? Facebook Messenger to let you unsend it
- Update now! WordPress sites vulnerable to WooCommerce plugin flaw
- DerpTrolling game server DDoS attacker pleads guilty
