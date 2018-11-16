Could have sworn I deleted that photo from my phone! [PODCAST]

This week: hacking phones at Pwn2Own, the brand new SophosLabs Threat Report, and squeezing Shakespeare into one tweet.
Also, RIP James Lewis Pond, known to Mac users the world over as Pondini, whom we talked about in last week’s podcast but didn’t do justice to.
With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin and Mark Stockley… enjoy.
