Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Monday 12 November 2018
- How to fit all of Shakespeare in one tweet (and why not to do it!)
- Headmaster fired over cryptocoin mining on the school’s dime
- Botnet pwns 100,000 routers using ancient security flaw
- Terrorists told to hijack social media accounts to spread propaganda
- Microsoft mistake leaves Windows 10 users fuming
Tuesday 13 November 2018
- Google and Cloudfare traffic diverted to China… do we need to panic?
- WordPress GDPR compliance plugin hacked
- DEA and ICE hiding cameras in streetlights and traffic barrels
- Does wiping your iPhone count as destroying evidence?
Wednesday 14 November 2018
- Targeted ransomware attacks – SophosLabs 2019 Threat Report
- HTTP/3: Come for the speed, stay for the security
- Support wouldn’t change his password, so he mailed them a bomb
- Microsoft update breaks Calendar and Mail on Windows 10 phones
Thursday 15 November 2018
- Thought you deleted your iPhone photos? Hackers find a way to get them back
- Official Google Twitter account hacked in Bitcoin scam
- DARPA uses a remote island to stage a cyberattack on the US power grid
- France: Let’s make the internet safer! US: ‘How about NO?!’
- Steganography – cool cybersecurity trick or dangerous risk? [VIDEO]
Friday 16 November 2018
- Could have sworn I deleted that photo from my phone! [PODCAST]
- How to rob an ATM? Let me count the ways…
- Judge asks if Alexa is witness to a double murder
- Hacking MiSafes’ smartwatches for kids is child’s play
- AI-generated ‘skeleton keys’ fool fingerprint scanners
