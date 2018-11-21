Big breach, Creep-O-Meter and Black Friday [PODCAST]

0 Podcast
Naked Security Podcast Ep.10
by

This week on the podcast: musings about keyloggers and the Vision Direct data breach; a holiday gift guide Creep-O-Meter; and the dangers of Black Friday for online shoppers (and every other day of the year)!

With Paul Ducklin, Anna Brading, and Mark Stockley.

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in cybersecurity, and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.

Listen and rate via iTunes... Sophos podcasts on Soundcloud... RSS feed of Sophos podcasts...

Thanks to Purple Planet Music for the opening and closing music.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux