Monday review – the hot 18 stories of the week

Monday 19 November 2018
- Mozilla’s IoT gift guide ranks gadgets from secure to shoddy
- Has that website been pwned? Firefox Monitor will tell you
- Did a copy-paste error reveal the US’s secret case against Assange?
Tuesday 20 November 2018
- Every day is Black Friday
- Patch Skype for Business now or risk DoS via emoji kittens!
- Update now! Dangerous AMP for WordPress plugin fixed
- Instagram accidentally reveals plaintext passwords in URLs
Wednesday 21 November 2018
- Microsoft’s MFA is so strong, it locked out users for 8 hours
- Big breach, Creep-O-Meter and Black Friday [PODCAST]
- Hackers erase 6,500 sites from the Dark Web in one attack
- Drone owner fined for putting police helicopter crew ‘in danger’
Thursday 22 November 2018
- The passwordless web explained
- Update now! Adobe Flash has another critical security vulnerability
- Cybercriminal techniques – SophosLabs 2019 Threat Report
- Reddit helps admin solve mystery of rogue Raspberry Pi
Friday 23 November 2018
- Mobile and IoT attacks – SophosLabs 2019 Threat Report
- Cryptocurrency ‘minting’ flaw could have leached money from exchanges
- Hacker says USPS ignored serious security flaw for over a year
