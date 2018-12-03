Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 26 November 2018
- That Black Mirror episode with the social ratings? It’s happening IRL
- The phone went dark, then $1m was sucked out in SIM-swap crypto-heist
- Spectre mitigation guts Linux 4.20 performance
Tuesday 27 November 2018
- Microsoft patches Patch Tuesday’s Outlook 2010 problem patch
- Google Maps scammers put their own phone numbers onto bank listings
- LinkedIn rapped for targeting ads at 18 million Facebook users
- Parents slam “weirdo” fraudsters for using child’s Facebook pic for cash
Wednesday 28 November 2018
- Iranian hackers charged in the US for SamSam ransomware attacks
- JavaScript library used for sneak attack on Copay Bitcoin wallet
- Social media scraping app Predictim banned by Facebook and Twitter
- Facebook bug resurrects ghostly messages from the past
- ‘Grinch bots’ are ruining holiday shopping. Lawmakers hit back
Thursday 29 November 2018
- Massage app exposes users
- Google’s “deceitful” location tracking is against the law, say 7 EU groups
- Facial recognition traffic camera mistakes bus for famous woman
- Microsoft’s Office 365 MFA security crashes for second time
Friday 30 November 2018
- Marriott’s massive data breach – here’s what you need to know
- Busted! DOJ exposes huge ad-fraud operation, eight charged
- Prisoners allegedly posed as underage girls in $560K sextortion scam
- 57m Americans’ details leaked online by another misconfigured server
- Driver loses his car to hackers. TWICE.
