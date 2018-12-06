Marriott, Kubernetes and PewDiePie [PODCAST]

On the Naked Security podcast this week: Marriott’s huge and scary data breach, a bug in software management software could be a data thief’s goldmine, and a self-righteous “hacker” prints out an advert on 50,000 internet printers.
With Anna Brading, Mark Stockley, Matthew Boddy and Paul Ducklin.
