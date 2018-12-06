Marriott, Kubernetes and PewDiePie [PODCAST]

On the Naked Security podcast this week: Marriott’s huge and scary data breach, a bug in software management software could be a data thief’s goldmine, and a self-righteous “hacker” prints out an advert on 50,000 internet printers.

With Anna Brading, Mark Stockley, Matthew Boddy and Paul Ducklin.

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

