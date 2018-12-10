Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 3 December 2018
- Printers pulled into 9100 port attack spew PewDiePie propaganda
- Router attack exploits UPnP and NSA malware to target PCs
- Microsoft cracks down on tech support scams, 16 call centers raided
- Faster fuzzing ferrets out 42 fresh zero-day flaws
Tuesday 4 December 2018
- Bleichenbacher’s CAT puts another scratch in TLS
- AirDrop an unwanted nude pic and you could face stiff penalties
- Zoom patches serious video conferencing bug
- ‘Iceman’ hacker charged with running drone-smuggling ring from jail
Wednesday 5 December 2018
- Kubernetes cloud computing bug could rain data for attackers
- Quora.com admits data breach affecting 100 million accounts
- Those are NOT your grandchildren! FTC warns of new scam
- Could adult content ban spell the end for Tumblr?
Thursday 6 December 2018
- Marriott, Kubernetes and PewDiePie [PODCAST]
- Facebook staff’s private emails published by fake news inquiry
- Patch now (if you can!): Latest Android update fixes clutch of RCE flaws
- Google’s private browsing doesn’t keep your searches anonymous
- Chrome 71 stomps on abusive advertising
Friday 7 December 2018
- Flash zero-day exploit spotted – patch now!
- Kids’ VTech tablets vulnerable to eavesdropping hackers
- Unencrypted medical data leads to 12-state litigation
- Hacker-besieged DNA data tucked away under military care
Weekly podcast
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
