Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Monday 10 December 2018
- Massive botnet chews through 20,000 WordPress sites
- Android click fraud apps mimic Apple iPhones to boost revenue
- Microsoft’s gutting Edge and stuffing it with Chromium
- Microsoft calls for laws on facial recognition, issues principles
Tuesday 11 December 2018
- Dark web goldmine busted by Europol
- Teen SWATter who had 400 schools evacuated lands 3 years in jail
- Facebook fined $11m for misleading users about how data will be used
Wednesday 12 December 2018
- Samsung fixes flaws that could have let attackers hijack your account
- Google+ to power down early after second security hole found
- Text CAPTCHAs easily beaten by neural networks
- Phones are selling location data from “trusted” apps
Thursday 13 December 2018
- Border agents are copying travelers’ data, leaving it on USB drives
- Supermicro: We told you the tampering claims were false
- WordPress worms, Android fraud and Flash fails [PODCAST]
- Update now! Microsoft and Adobe’s December 2018 Patch Tuesday is here
Friday 14 December 2018
- YouTube is reading text in users’ videos
- Facebook has filed patents to predict our future locations
- Kanye West tops the charts for year’s worst password pratfall
- Update now! WordPress 5.0.1 release fixes seven flaws
