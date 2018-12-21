Ep. 013 – Breaches, Facebook and ransomware reinvented [PODCAST]

The Naked Security Podcast rings out 2018 with a look at the big issues of the past year. With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin and Matthew Boddy.
This week’s links:
- Huge Marriott breach
- Big Facebook breach
- Cambridge Analytica’s secret coding sauce
- Iranian hackers charged over SamSam ransomware
- After SamSam comes the Ryuk ransomware
- How to pick a proper password
- All about 2FA
