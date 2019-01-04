Facebook hoaxes – harmless fun or security risk? [VIDEO]

We wrote about the resurgence of a year-old Facebook hoax during the holiday season…
…and ended up with many people asking us, “Does it really matter?”
Over the years we’ve seen hoaxes telling you that you definitely should post a picture of an egg, that you definitely shouldn’t set your profile picture to a giraffe, and even a hoax telling you that the text
BFF added to a comment would turn green if your account security was up to scratch.
(Actually, the text BFF did turn green, but only to make it look cool.)
Is this mostly harmless fun, or a genuine security risk?
Here’s what you need to know, all in plain English.
