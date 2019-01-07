Monday review – the hot stories of the new year

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written since the holidays – it’s weekly roundup time.
Thursday 3 January 2019
- US newspapers battle ransomware
- Dark Overlord hackers release alleged 9/11 lawsuit documents
- Warn your friends they can’t bypass Facebook with this hoax
Friday 4 January 2019
- Facebook hoaxes – harmless fun or security risk? [VIDEO]
- Don’t fall victim to the Chromecast hackers – here’s what to do
- Vein authentication beaten by wax hand and photograph
- EU to offer nearly $1m in bug bounties for open-source software
