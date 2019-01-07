Update now! Adobe Acrobat and Reader have critical flaws

Adobe has patched two critical flaws in Acrobat and Reader that warrant urgent attention.
Officially, Adobe patches security vulnerabilities around the middle of each month to coordinate with Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday, but recently it’s become almost routine for the company to issue out-of-band updates in between.
APSB19-02, the first of such updates to reach customers in the new year, addresses critical flaws with a priority rating of ‘2’.
That means that the flaw is potentially serious, but Adobe hasn’t detected any real-world exploits (the latter would entail issuing an ‘emergency’ patch with a ‘1’ rating).
The first flaw, identified as CVE-2018-16011, is described by Adobe as a use-after-free bug that could be exploited using a maliciously crafted PDF to take control of a target system with their malware of choice.
The second, CVE-2018-16018 (replacing CVE-2018-19725), is a security bypass targeting JavaScript API restrictions on Adobe Reader DC and seems to have been in the works since before Christmas.
Fixing the flaws
Affecting all versions of Window and macOS Acrobat DC/Reader 2019.010.20064 and earlier, the fix in both cases is to update to 2019.010.20069.
For the legacy Acrobat/Reader 2017 2017.011.30110 and Acrobat/Reader DC 2015 2015.006.30461, the updates take those to 2017.011.30113 and 2015.006.30464 respectively.
As critical flaws with a ‘2’ rating, there is a suggested 30-day window within which to apply the updates, but it’s worth bearing in mind that a new round of patches will likely be offered for Adobe products tomorrow as part of Patch Tuesday.
In December’s Patch Tuesday, Adobe released a not inconsiderable 87 patches, including 39 rated critical.
Only days before, Adobe issued an emergency Flash patch for a zero-day vulnerability that was being exploited, while in November Flash received a separate patch for one whose exploitation was believed to be imminent.