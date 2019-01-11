You might want to question putting your money into a new trading platform that can’t even spring for a good translator.
Or, as DX.Exchange put it on its site:
Digital Stocks , How its works?
If only that were the biggest problem of the platform, which allows people to trade currencies and “digitized” versions of Apple, Tesla, and other stocks. A few days ago, a curious trader wanted to see how robust the platform is, along with how well it protects users’ sensitive financial and legal information.
So, as Ars Technica tells it, the trader set up a dummy account and started to explore. He went so far as to turn on developer tools inside the Chrome browser to get more visibility into the platform’s inner workings.
And lo! What a hot mess he encountered therein.
Right from the get-go, when his browser sent DX.Exchange a request, it included an authentication token: a long string of characters required by the site that should be kept secret when a user accesses their account.
Besides sending login tokens, DX.Exchange was also sending a tangled spaghetti of other data that turned out to include other users’ authentication tokens, plus password-reset links.
The trader requested anonymity, fearful of the company taking legal action against him. As it is, he couldn’t even find a way to contact the company’s security team – or anybody, for that matter, though Ars obviously did get through – nor any mention of a bug bounty program. Ars quoted him:
The fact that I’m even scared to tell them and there’s not even a way to do it, it’s ridiculous.
The trader said that it would be “super easy” to criminalize all the data DX.Exchange was dumping in his lap.
I have about 100 collected tokens over 30 minutes. If you wanted to criminalize this, it would be super easy.
Ars Technica Security Editor Dan Goodin says that the publication confirmed what the trader was reporting. You could take the text strings – they’re in an open standard known as JSON Web tokens – and easily decode them to discover the full names and email addresses of DX.Exchange users.
The trader used his dummy account to confirm that a bad actor could do much worse: anyone who had a token could have gained unauthorized access to an affected account, as long as the user hadn’t manually logged out after the token was leaked. He also determined that he could rig up a backdoor to a compromised account by using a site programming interface, thereby ensuring that an attacker could still get into an account after its rightful owner logged out. The trader didn’t want to hand over his phone number to the site to enable SMS messaging, so he couldn’t test whether two-factor authentication (2FA) might have prevented account takeover, but he said that he doubted that it would.
It gets worse
These weren’t just data from plain old users, and the site’s leakiness wasn’t confined to unauthorized access to regular user accounts. No, the “oodles” of data leaking out of the site included employees’ tokens, meaning that the security of the entire platform was in serious danger.
The trader noted that he got tokens from the exchange itself:
You can see from the account’s email address it’s @coins.exchange [which is a domain used by many of the platform’s employees]. I have pretty good confidence I could do this for a day and get an administrative token and have everything.
“Everything” could have meant the funds of what DX.Exchange CEO Daniel Skowronski said were 600,000 registered users as of last August.
From Ars:
In the event that such a token gave unauthorized access to an account with administrative privileges, the hacker might be able to download entire databases, seed the site with malware, and possibly even transfer funds out of user accounts.
Ars gave DX.Exchange officials a heads-up on Tuesday afternoon. After eight hours, a security team member asked for more details. After a few more hours, the site announced a site maintenance update… but Ars confirmed that after the site came back online, it was still leaking. The leak was finally plugged for real shortly after 8am Pacific Time on Wednesday.
The leak itself was one thing. But Goodin noted a slew of red flags beyond that, including the site’s sloppiness with tokens:
Besides the leak itself, there’s also the sloppiness of its token system. Best practices call for authentication tokens to be time stamped and then signed with a private encryption key each time a user sends it to a site. This prevents what are known as replay attacks, in which hackers gain unauthorized access to an account by copying the user’s valid Web request and pasting it into a new, fraudulent request.
The fact that there was no clear way to report a security problem was another red flag.
We can scarcely blame the trader who found the leaks for wanting to keep a low profile and keep his name and phone number away from DX.Exchange. It’s not paranoia to imagine that companies with security holes might respond with, shall we say, an attitude that doesn’t smack of gratitude.
The St Jude vs MedSec debacle comes to mind. St Jude, the pacemaker company, sued IoT security firm MedSec for defamation after it published what St Jude said was bogus information about bugs in its equipment… life-threatening bugs that it nonetheless went on to patch, mind you.
We need all the help we can get from ethical hackers who responsibly disclose vulnerabilities, and they shouldn’t be scared away by fears of retribution over ethical disclosure. That’s just one hurdle they face; as it is, their talents are being tempted away by ever-fatter bounties from zero-day buyers, and lawmakers have on multiple occasions proposed punitive anti-hacking laws.
The very least that ethical vulnerability disclosers should be able to expect is a clear way to disclose.
Bear in mind that being in “beta” mode, as DX.Exchange says it is, is no excuse for poor security hygiene. To paraphrase one reader’s comment on Ars’s coverage, if a site’s taking your money like it’s full-release, it can’t expect to be held to beta-stage obligations.