Ep. 014 – Rickrolls, Acrobat and zombie hands [PODCAST]

In this episode, the Naked Security Podcast investigates the ethics of remote rickrolling, whether Acrobat is the new Flash, and how to fool biometrics with a zombie hand.
With Anna Brading. Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy.
This week’s links:
- Don’t fall victim to the Chromecast hackers
- Update now! Adobe Acrobat and Reader have critical flaws
- Vein authentication beaten by wax hand and photograph
