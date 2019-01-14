Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 7 January 2019
- No Android passcode? No problem! Skype unlocked it for you
- Hacker doxes hundreds of German politicians
- Update now! Adobe Acrobat and Reader have critical flaws
Tuesday 8 January 2019
- Got an SMS offering $$$ refund? Don’t fall for it…
- A photo will unlock many Android phones using facial recognition
- How to spot a social media hoax
- Hacker uses early warning system for fake message campaign
- LA sues The Weather Channel over selling users’ location data
Wednesday 9 January 2019
- IoT weaknesses leave hot tub owners in deep water
- Some Android apps are secretly sharing your data with Facebook
- Zerodium’s waving fatter payouts for zero-day bug hunters
- How to share photos – without using Facebook
- Politicians who block social media users are violating First Amendment
Thursday 10 January 2019
- You can’t delete Facebook from some Androids and people aren’t happy
- Facebook violated tough new cybersecurity law, says Vietnam
- Update now! Microsoft and Adobe’s January 2019 Patch Tuesday is here
- Supreme Court refuses to hear Fiat Chrysler appeal in Jeep hacking case
Friday 11 January 2019
- Old tweets reveal hidden secrets
- 2FA codes can be phished by new pentest tool
- Trading site data leak sprayed out keys to users’ accounts
- El Chapo was brought down by a sysadmin
Saturday 12 January 2019
Latest security podcast
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.