Ep. 015 – USB anti-hacking, bypassing 2FA and government insecurity [PODCAST]

In this episode, the Naked Security Podcast looks at whether the latest USB hardware proposals will be used to boost security or tighten up anti-piracy controls, investigates an open-source toolkit for bypassing 2FA, and explains how the US government shutdown is affecting online security.
With Anna Brading. Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy.
This week’s links:
- USB-C Authentication sounds great, so why are people worried?
- 2FA codes can be phished by new pentest tool
- Shutdown hits government websites as certificates begin to expire
