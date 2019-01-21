Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 14 January 2019
- New year, new career? How some Sophos experts got into cybersecurity
- Shutdown hits government websites as certificates begin to expire
- 10 years for Boston Children’s Hospital attacker
- USB-C Authentication sounds great, so why are people worried?
- Facebook exec gets SWATted
Tuesday 15 January 2019
- Windows 7 users get fix for latest updating woe
- Blockchain burglar returns some of $1m crypto-swag
- Facebook to start fact-checking fake news in the UK
- Is fake-news sharing driven by age, not politics?
Wednesday 16 January 2019
- Are you sure those WhatsApp messages are meant for you?
- Intel patches another security flaw in SGX technology
- Beware buying Fortnite’s V-Bucks, you could be funding organised crime
- Feds can’t force you to unlock your phone with finger or face, says judge
Thursday 17 January 2019
- Microsoft font gives away forgery in bankruptcy case
- Email crooks swindle woman out of $150K from home sale
- Change your password! VoIP provider leaves huge database exposed online
- Two charged with hacking company filings out of SEC’s EDGAR system
Friday 18 January 2019
- Vast data-berg washes up 1.16 billion pwned records
- Google cracks down on access to your Android phone and SMS data
- Did you know you can see the ad boxes Facebook sorts us into?
- Ep. 015 – USB anti-hacking, bypassing 2FA and government insecurity [PODCAST]
- YouTube bans dangerous and harmful pranks and challenges
Sunday 20 January 2019
