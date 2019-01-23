Ep. 016 – Email fraud, Android apps, Collection #1 and the 10 year challenge [PODCAST]

by

In this episode, we look at high-value email crime, talk you through Google’s latest attempt to clean up the Play Store, tell you how to buy a billion email addresses for just $45, and ponder the OMG conspiracy theories that say the “10 year challenge” is a dangerous trap.

With Anna Brading. Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy.

This week’s links:

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in cybersecurity, and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.

Listen and rate via iTunes... Sophos podcasts on Soundcloud... RSS feed of Sophos podcasts...

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux