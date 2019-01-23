Ep. 016 – Email fraud, Android apps, Collection #1 and the 10 year challenge [PODCAST]

In this episode, we look at high-value email crime, talk you through Google’s latest attempt to clean up the Play Store, tell you how to buy a billion email addresses for just $45, and ponder the OMG conspiracy theories that say the “10 year challenge” is a dangerous trap.
With Anna Brading. Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy.
This week’s links:
- Email crooks swindle woman out of $150K from home sale
- Google cracks down on access to your Android phone and SMS data
- Vast data-berg washes up 1.16 billion pwned records
- Is the Ten Year Challenge a Facebook scam?
