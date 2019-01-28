How to protect yourself this Data Privacy Day

Today is Data Privacy Day. And, to celebrate, we asked our security experts to share their top tips for protecting your privacy online.
Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) – Benedict Jones
Given that cybercrime now makes up the majority of fraud-related incidents, I recommend enabling multi-factor authentication wherever possible. This adds an additional layer of protection against someone trying to access your personal accounts.
Use a webcam cover – Victoria Townsley
It’s not impossible for hackers to access your webcam. Keep yourself protected and have peace of mind by using a webcam cover.
Use complex passcodes for your devices – Alice Duckett
It’s not just passwords for your email addresses and social media accounts that need to be secure, ensure that the login for your laptop and mobile phone have complex passwords that you change often. I recommend phone passcodes to be at least six digits.
Be aware of what apps you use – Matt Boddy
Always check the permissions an app is asking for before you download it to your personal device. It’s also important to delete any apps that you don’t use anymore.
Know what you’re sharing on social media – Anna Brading
Check your privacy settings on social media. Make sure you are aware of who can see your posts, and lock down your accounts as much as possible.
Check your digital tattoo – James Burchell
It’s not all about what you’re posting online, it’s important to be aware of what you’re using online. Do you have old social media or email accounts that you don’t use anymore? Delete them.
Don’t send sensitive data in an email – Rajeev Kapur
Be careful about what information you send via email. Ask yourself, could there be an implication if someone was to access this information?
Don’t reuse your passwords – Mark Stockley
The simplest upgrade you can make to your personal security is to have unique passwords for everything you use.
Be careful what you share on social media – Herb Weaver
Information such as your date of birth or address gives cybercriminals usable information about you. Equally, sharing when you’re going on a trip can alert local criminals that your home will be empty.
Keep your software up to date – Rawan Missouri
Keep your software up to date on all your devices. Updates patch flaws that cybercriminals can take advantage of. If you don’t update, you risk leaving yourself vulnerable to attacks.
And finally…
Every day is Data Privacy Day – Paul Ducklin
Today might be the official Data Privacy Day, but remember it’s Data Privacy Day tomorrow, and the day after, and the day after that. It’s like Quit Smoking Day – you take it on for the rest of your digital life.