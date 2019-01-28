Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 21 January 2019
- Is the Ten Year Challenge a Facebook scam???
- Twitter bug exposed some Android private tweets to public view
- Attackers used a LinkedIn job ad and Skype call to breach bank’s defences
- State agency exposes 3TB of data, including FBI info and remote logins
- Tim Cook demands a way for users to delete their personal data
Tuesday 22 January 2019
- Rogue websites can turn vulnerable browser extensions into back doors
- Bicycle-riding hitman convicted with Garmin GPS watch location data
- WhatsApp fights the spread of deadly fake news with recipient limit
- DNC targeted by Russian hackers beyond 2018 midterms, it claims
Wednesday 23 January 2019
- Ep. 016 – Email fraud, Android apps, Collection #1 and the 10 year challenge [PODCAST]
- 100 million online bets exposed by leaky database
- PewDiePie-spammers and whale-flingers exploit hole in Atlas game
- Google fined $57m for data protection violations
- Hijacked Nest cam broadcasts bogus warning about incoming missiles
Thursday 24 January 2019
- Bomb threat spam may stem from GoDaddy DNS weakness
- Supreme Court won’t consider case against defamatory reviews on Yelp
- How to stop a hacker home invasion! [VIDEO]
- Update now! Apple releases first 2019 iOS and macOS patches
- “Proceed with caution”: Microsoft browser says Mail Online is untrustworthy
Friday 25 January 2019
- Fighting Emotet: lessons from the front line
- US gov issues emergency directive after wave of domain hijacking attacks
- #DeleteFacebook? #DeleteTwitter? #FatLotOfGood that will do you
- Cops catch $15m crypto-crook
- Facebook debuts scam ads reporting tool
Latest security podcast
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.