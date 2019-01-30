Ep. 017 – DNS hijacking, a weird breach and a cybersecurity confession [PODCAST]

In this episode, we dig into a US Emergency Directive to stop government sites getting hijacked, examine a data breach with a difference, and hear a cybersecurity expert’s confession of how his Instagram got hacked.
With Anna Brading. Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy.
This week’s stories:
- US gov issues emergency directive after wave of domain hijacking attacks
- Thieves’ names and descriptions made public
- How my Instagram account got hacked
The social network advice we refer to in the podcast:
