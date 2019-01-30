Ep. 017 – DNS hijacking, a weird breach and a cybersecurity confession [PODCAST]

0
by

In this episode, we dig into a US Emergency Directive to stop government sites getting hijacked, examine a data breach with a difference, and hear a cybersecurity expert’s confession of how his Instagram got hacked.

With Anna Brading. Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy.

This week’s stories:

The social network advice we refer to in the podcast:

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in cybersecurity

Listen and rate via iTunes... Sophos podcasts on Soundcloud... RSS feed of Sophos podcasts...

