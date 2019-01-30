Sophos Home’s been updated, and it’s got some cool new features

If you’re already using Sophos at work, you might well be aware of the artificial intelligence (AI) technology Sophos has built into its enterprise products.
Well, from today, Sophos Home Premium for PC has those capabilities too. This means it can detect and block both known and unknown malware before it executes.
Not only that, new enhanced real-time protection against application and OS exploits stops the bad guys from controlling trusted apps, using unpatched vulnerabilities to gain access to a system, and stealing credentials.
What else?
In addition to the features that are new for Sophos Home Premium for PC, above, all versions of Sophos Home have had an update. Here’s what’s new:
- Scheduled Scan – Users can now setup and administer scheduled file system scans for customized protection.
- Quarantine – More advanced users can now reconcile true and false positive file detections.
- UI Enhancements – Updates to the user interface make it easier to manage multiple devices’ security from one browser, wherever the device is.
Try it now
You can try Sophos Home Premium for free for 30 days. Let us know what you think!