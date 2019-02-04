Monday review – the hot 28 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 28 January 2019
- How my Instagram account got hacked
- How to protect yourself this Data Privacy Day
- BGP secure routing experiment ends in online row
- Twitter scammers jump in on real-time complaints to companies
- Even Microsoft can’t escape ‘reply all’ email storms
- YouTube subscribers getting spammed by celebrity imposters
Tuesday 29 January 2019
- Apple scrambles to fix FaceTime eavesdropping bug
- Japanese government will try to hack its citizens’ IOT devices
- Facebook to tie together WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger
- Thieves’ names and descriptions made public on B&Q database
- Credential-stuffing attack prompts Dailymotion password reset
Wednesday 30 January 2019
- Ep. 017 – DNS hijacking, a weird breach and a cybersecurity confession [PODCAST]
- Matrix under the microscope: what a niche ransomware can teach us
- Sophos Home’s been updated, and it’s got some cool new features
- Privilege escalation vulnerability uncovered in Microsoft Exchange
- Firefox makes it easier for users to dodge ad-trackers
- It’s mop-up time for WebStresser DDoS-for-hire users
- Scammers steal social media videos to wring hearts and wallets
Thursday 31 January 2019
- Update now! Chrome and Firefox patch security flaws
- 14k HIV+ records leaked, Singapore says sorry
- Phone cloner gets 65 months in jail
- Apple kicks Facebook’s snoopy Research app out of the App Store
Friday 1 February 2019
- FaceTime bug, eavesdropping and digital snooping – what to do? [VIDEO]
- Linux user? Check those patches! Public exploit published for systemd security holes…
- Credential dump contains another 2.2 billion pwned accounts
- Hacker talks to baby through Nest security cam, jacks up thermostat
- Microsoft Azure data deleted because of DNS outage
- Google says sorry for pulling a Facebook with monitoring program
