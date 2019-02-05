Ep. 018 – Home invasions, snoopy apps and Android versus iOS [PODCAST]

In this episode, we look at who was at fault in a network home invasion, investigate how both Google and Facebook fell foul of Apple’s developer rules, and answer the vital question, “Which is better, Android or iPhone?”
With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin and Matthew Boddy.
This week’s stories:
- Hacker talks to baby through security cam, jacks up thermostat
- Apple tells Facebook to get rid of its snoopy Research app
- Google says sorry for pulling a Facebook with monitoring program
- Which is better, Android or iPhone?
