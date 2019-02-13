Ep. 019 – Android holes, iOS screengrabbing and USB poo [PODCAST]

The Naked Security podcast pokes a stick into the latest critical security bugs in Android, investigates the dubious art of iOS screenshots you didn’t know about, and marvels at the USB drive that survived a seal’s digestive tract.
With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy.
This week’s stories:
- Android vulnerabilities open Pie to booby-trapped image attacks
- iPhone apps record your screen sessions without asking
- Anyone want to lay claim to the USB drive found in seal poo?
