Ep. 019 – Android holes, iOS screengrabbing and USB poo [PODCAST]

by

The Naked Security podcast pokes a stick into the latest critical security bugs in Android, investigates the dubious art of iOS screenshots you didn’t know about, and marvels at the USB drive that survived a seal’s digestive tract.

With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy.

This week’s stories:

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in cybersecurity, and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.

Listen and rate via iTunes... Sophos podcasts on Soundcloud... RSS feed of Sophos podcasts...

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux