Monday review – the hot 28 stories of the week

Monday 11 February 2019
- Crypto mirror on the wall, who’s the smartest of them all?
- McDonalds app users hatin’ it after being hacked by hungry hamburglars
- Secret Service busts online car sales crime ring
- What comes after air gaps? DARPA asks world for ideas
- Get-rich-quick social media scams are turning teens into money mules
- You can now unsend messages in Facebook Messenger
Tuesday 12 February 2019
- Linux container bug could eat your server from the inside – patch now!
- Russian ISPs plan internet disconnection test for entire country
- Apple sued for ‘forcing’ 2FA on accounts
- Kids as young as eight falling victim to online predators
- Brave browser explains Facebook whitelist to concerned users
- Facebook defends gun-law loophole firm as “political advertisers”
Wednesday 13 February 2019
- Top tips for Valentine’s Day – and the rest of the year! [VIDEO]
- Another flaw found in macOS Mojave’s privacy protection
- Evil USB O.MG Cable opens up Wi-Fi to remote attacks
- Ep. 019 – Android holes, iOS screengrabbing and USB poo [PODCAST]
- 620 million records from 16 websites listed for sale on the Dark Web
- Security firm beats Adobe by patching reader flaw first
Thursday 14 February 2019
- Inside a GandCrab targeted ransomware attack on a hospital
- What’s behind this 1,000-character phishing URL?
- Apple phone users targeted with hardcore porn and gambling apps
- Google paid out $3.4m in bug bounties last year
- Update now! Microsoft and Adobe’s February 2019 Patch Tuesday is here
Friday 15 February 2019
- Apple fighting pirate app developers, will insist on 2FA for coders
- Judge won’t unseal legal docs in fight to break Messenger encryption
- Should we profit from the sale of our personal data?
- Chinese facial recognition database exposes 2.5m people
- Photography site 500px resets 14.8 million passwords after data breach
This week's podcast
This week's Naked Security Live
In this week's Naked Security Live video, we give you three quick tips for online safety:
