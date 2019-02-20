Ep. 020 – Leaky containers, careless coders and risky USB cables [PODCAST]

The Naked Security podcast explains the recent security hole in Linux products such as Docker and Kubernetes, ponders whether Apple’s insistence on 2FA for developers will bring rogue apps under control, and tells you whether to worry about booby-trapped USB cables.
With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin and special guest Greg Iddon.
This week’s stories:
- Linux container bug could eat your server from the inside
- Apple fighting pirate app developers, will insist on 2FA for coders
- Evil USB O.MG cable opens up Wi-Fi to remote attacks
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in cybersecurity, and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.