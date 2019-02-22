Bluetooth “gas station” warning on Facebook – truth or hoax? [VIDEO]

There’s a warning spreading virally on Facebook telling you to use your phone as a Bluetooth detector whenever you go to a gas station to buy fuel.
The idea is that this will reliably warn you if there are any credit card skimmers nearby, and thus protect you from credit card fraud.
But is it true? Can your phone reliably detect card skimmers using Bluetooth alone?
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
