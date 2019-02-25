Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 18 February 2019
- Mega-crackers back with nearly 100 million new stolen data records
- Opera integrates a cryptocurrency wallet – is this Web 3.0?
- Will the EU’s new copyright directive ruin the web?
Tuesday 19 February 2019
- Facebook flaw could have allowed an attacker to hijack accounts
- Millions of “private” medical helpline calls exposed on internet
- Thousands of Android apps bypass Advertising ID to track users
- If you think your deleted Twitter DMs are sliding into the trash, you’re wrong
- Facebook acts like a law-breaking ‘digital gangster’, says official report
- Fake text generator is so good its creators don’t want to release full version
Wednesday 20 February 2019
- Facebook hoax? Can you sniff out gas station card skimmers using Bluetooth?
- Ep. 020 – Leaky containers, careless coders and risky USB cables [PODCAST]
- Virus attack! Hackers unleash social media worm after bug report ignored
- Facebook tracks users it thinks may harm its employees
- Google’s working on stopping sites from blocking Incognito mode
Thursday 21 February 2019
- Password managers leaking data in memory, but you should still use one
- Hacker Lauri Love denied bid to get computers back
- Sorry, we didn’t mean to keep that secret microphone a secret, says Google
Friday 22 February 2019
- Facebook lets Android users block location tracking
- Advertisers flee YouTube after video comments get even more disgusting
- Microsoft fixes web server DDoS bug
- Flash “security bypass” list hidden in Microsoft Edge browser
- Bluetooth “gas station” warning on Facebook – truth or hoax? [VIDEO]
Saturday 23 February 2019
