The Naked Security podcast investigates a massive medical data blunder, tells you how NOT to do vulnerability disclosure, and finds out whether password managers do more harm than good.
With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matt Boddy.
This week’s stories:
- Millions of “private” medical helpline calls exposed on internet
- Virus attack! Hackers unleash social media worm after bug report ignored
- Password managers leaking data in memory, but you should still use one
3 comments on “Ep.021 – Leaked calls, a social media virus and passwords exposed [PODCAST]”
Why does Paul always get to wear a t-shirt to work?
Disproof by counter-example:
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/2018/02/28/if-any-phone-can-be-hacked-should-we-give-up-on-security-video/
(OK, it was almost exactly a year ago – but you did say ‘always’ so a single counter-example is all I need!)
Haha! I found another counter-example! Technically I can claim to have been “at work”, even though I was out of the office…