Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 25 February 2019
- Missile warning sent from Tampa mayor’s hijacked Twitter account
- Facebook tricked kids into in-game purchases, say privacy advocates
- Adobe patches the same critical Reader flaw twice in one week
Tuesday 26 February 2019
- Mozilla fears encryption law could turn its employees into insider threats
- ICANN demands DNSSEC combats DNS hijacking
- Facebook apps secretly sending sensitive data back to the mothership
- Android nudges passwords closer to the cliff edge with FIDO2 support
Wednesday 27 February 2019
- Ep.021 – Leaked calls, a social media virus and passwords exposed [PODCAST]
- Nvidia patches eight security flaws in graphics products
- Researchers break e-signatures in 22 common PDF viewers
- Police bust their own radio shop manager for dodgy software updates
- Millions of utilities customers’ passwords stored in plain text
Thursday 28 February 2019
- Thunderclap: Apple Macs at risk from malicious Thunderbolt peripherals
- US House and Senate debate new data privacy law
- US pushed Russian troll factory offline during US midterm elections
Friday 1 March 2019
- The Momo Challenge urban legend – what on earth is going on?
- Data-tracking Chrome flaw triggered by viewing PDFs
- For sale: iPhone hacking tool, one previous (not very careful) owner
- Disgruntled dev blames crypto-wallet for losing cryptocoins
- Dow Jones Watchlist of risky businesses exposed on public server
- The “Momo challenge” – why it’s time to stop the hype [VIDEO]
This week’s podcast
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
This week’s Naked Security Live
What’s the real deal with the “Momo Challenge”? Find out in the latest Naked Security Live video:
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.