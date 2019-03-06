Ep. 022 – Plaintext passwords, cryptocoin criminality and the Momo monstrosity [PODCAST]

The Naked Security podcast explains why storing plaintext passwords is an unnecessary evil, investigates a cryptocurrency spat between a software maker and a disgruntled user, and tells you some earnest but sometimes unpopular truths about how to keep your children safe online.
With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matt Boddy.
This week’s stories:
- Millions of utilities customers’ passwords stored in plain text
- Disgruntled dev blames crypto-wallet for losing cryptocoins
- The Momo Challenge urban legend – what on earth is going on?
- The “Momo challenge” – why it’s time to stop the hype
