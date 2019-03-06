Ep. 022 – Plaintext passwords, cryptocoin criminality and the Momo monstrosity [PODCAST]

The Naked Security podcast explains why storing plaintext passwords is an unnecessary evil, investigates a cryptocurrency spat between a software maker and a disgruntled user, and tells you some earnest but sometimes unpopular truths about how to keep your children safe online.

With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matt Boddy.

This week’s stories:

