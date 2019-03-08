Five female technoheroes you might never have heard of…

Today is International Women’s Day 2019.
In the leadup, a bunch of people – friends, family, colleagues and you, our readers – asked us whom we’d count amongst our female technoheroes, so we thought we’d tell you.
We know what you’re thinking, which is probably along the lines of, “They’re bound to mention Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, and they love their old-school computing stories so Ada, Countess of Lovelace will get a look in for sure.”
And you can’t really talk about science and technology without bringing Marie Curie into the story…
…and if you’re looking for someone who isn’t a technologist, but has been buffeted from pillar to post by technology and bureaucrats while showing incredible grace under pressure, you might be hoping for a left field answer such as Caster Semenya OIB.
Are those four of our five #IWD2019 heroes?
One thing’s for sure, all our technoheroes made us say, “Wish I’d thought of that, wish I’d done that, wish I’d had the guts to try that.”
Watch now and find out whom we chose! (Yes, the image above contains a series of hints.)
(No video? Watch on YouTube.)