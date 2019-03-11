Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 4 March 2019
- TikTok to pay record fine for collecting children’s data
- Is a Facebookcoin in the works?
- YouTube disables comments on millions of videos of children
- Anomaly in pen-test tool made malware servers visible
Tuesday 5 March 2019
- Facebook criticised for misuse of phone numbers provided for security
- Companies are flying blind on cybersecurity
- Comcast security nightmare: default ‘0000’ PIN on everybody’s account
- Update now! Critical Adobe ColdFusion flaw now being exploited
- Windows IoT Core exploitable via ethernet
- Apple gets bug for free, while HackerOne declares first $1m bug hunter
Wednesday 6 March 2019
- Serious Chrome zero-day – Google says update “right this minute”
- Google reveals BuggyCow macOS security flaw
- Leaky ski helmet speakers expose conversations and data
- Google Photos disables sharing on Android TV
- Ep. 022 – Plaintext passwords, cryptocoin criminality and the Momo monstrosity [PODCAST]
Thursday 7 March 2019
- Unclosable browser popup! 13-year-old charged for sharing code
- NSA might shut down phone snooping program, whatever that means
- Monero cryptominers hijack hundreds of unpatched Docker hosts
- Backdoored GitHub accounts spewed secret sneakerbot software
Friday 8 March 2019
- Five female technoheroes you might never have heard of… [VIDEO]
- Serious Security: When randomness isn’t – and why it matters
- Firefox picks up advertiser-dodging tech from Tor
- Zuck says Facebook is becoming more “privacy focused”
- Windows Calculator is going open source
- Developer-only iPhones help reveal Apple’s secret security sauce
This week’s podcast
This week’s Naked Security Live
In the lead up to International Women’s Day 2019 a bunch of people asked us whom we’d count amongst our female technoheroes, so we thought we’d tell you…
