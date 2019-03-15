Ep. 023 – Facebook promises and Google Chrome patches [PODCAST]

This week, the Naked Security Podcast tries to figure out where Mark Zuckerberg’s new “Facebook Privacy Promise” is going, and digs into both the technical and community aspects of a recent Chrome zero-day exploit.
With Anna Brading, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy. (This week, Duck was away in London giving a
dramatic well-informed talk entitled “When the Cloud Attacks“.)
This week’s stories:
- Coders on Freelancer dot com aren’t crash-hot at passwords
- Zuck says Facebook is becoming more “privacy focused”
- Serious Chrome zero-day – Google says update “right this minute”
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
