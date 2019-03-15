Ep. 023 – Facebook promises and Google Chrome patches [PODCAST]

0 Podcast
by

This week, the Naked Security Podcast tries to figure out where Mark Zuckerberg’s new “Facebook Privacy Promise” is going, and digs into both the technical and community aspects of a recent Chrome zero-day exploit.

With Anna Brading, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy. (This week, Duck was away in London giving a dramatic well-informed talk entitled “When the Cloud Attacks“.)

This week’s stories:

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in cybersecurity, and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.

Listen and rate via iTunes... Sophos podcasts on Soundcloud... RSS feed of Sophos podcasts...

Thanks to Purple Planet for the opening and closing music.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux