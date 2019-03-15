Sextortion – what’s new, and what to do [VIDEO]

Sextortion is where crooks email you out of the blue, say they have sex-related pictures or webcam footage of you, and demand you to pay them thousands of dollars, OR ELSE.
Even people who never watch porn and don’t have a webcam find this sort of scam confronting and scary…
…so we made a Naked Security Live video you can share with your less tech-savvy friends and family to set their minds at rest.
Watch now for answers in plain English to:
- Is webcam malware technically feasible?
- Is there anything at all behind these threats?
- Is it a worry if the crooks know my password or other personal information?
- Is it really possible to be tracked via email as the crooks claim?
- Is there still a risk if I don’t watch porn?
- Is it worth reporting these emails to my ISP?
- What to do next?
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
