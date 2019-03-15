Sextortion – what’s new, and what to do [VIDEO]

0 Video
by

Sextortion is where crooks email you out of the blue, say they have sex-related pictures or webcam footage of you, and demand you to pay them thousands of dollars, OR ELSE.

Even people who never watch porn and don’t have a webcam find this sort of scam confronting and scary…

…so we made a Naked Security Live video you can share with your less tech-savvy friends and family to set their minds at rest.

Watch now for answers in plain English to:

  • Is webcam malware technically feasible?
  • Is there anything at all behind these threats?
  • Is it a worry if the crooks know my password or other personal information?
  • Is it really possible to be tracked via email as the crooks claim?
  • Is there still a risk if I don’t watch porn?
  • Is it worth reporting these emails to my ISP?
  • What to do next?

(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)

PS. Like the shirt in the video? They’re available at: https://shop.sophos.com/

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux