Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Monday 11 March 2019
- US Army clarifies its killer robot plans
- Booking a restaurant? Let Google’s Duplex AI make the call for you
- FTC says taxpayer voice phishing scams are up nearly 20x
Tuesday 12 March 2019
- Facebook sues developers over data-scraping quizzes
- Study throws security shade on freelance and student programmers
- Citrix admits attackers breached its network – what we know
- Email list-cleaning site may have leaked up to 2 billion records
- John Oliver bombards the FCC with anti-robocall robocall campaign
Wednesday 13 March 2019
- “FINAL WARNING” email – have they really hacked your webcam?
- Chrome will soon block drive-by-download malvertising
- Update now! WordPress abandoned cart plugin under attack
- Misconfigured Box accounts leak terabytes of companies’ sensitive data
- New bill would give parents an ‘Eraser Button’ to delete kids’ data
Thursday 14 March 2019
- Serious Security: What we can all learn from #PiDay
- Man drives 3,300 miles to talk to YouTube about deleted video
- Google needs breaking up, says news chief
- Update now! Microsoft’s March 2019 Patch Tuesday is here
Friday 15 March 2019
- Sextortion – what’s new, and what to do [VIDEO]
- You left WHAT on that USB drive?!
- Ep. 023 – Facebook promises and Google Chrome patches [PODCAST]
- Facebook outage coincides with (or causes?) 3m new Telegram users
- How to make DuckDuckGo your default Chrome search engine
- Will the next version of Android get location privacy right?
