Ep. 024 – Sextortion, malicious adverts and randomness [PODCAST]

by

In this Naked Security podcast, we explain how to handle sextortion, look at techniques for getting rid of malvertising, and discuss the things that make randomness hard.

With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy.

This week’s stories:

