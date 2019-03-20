In this Naked Security podcast, we explain how to handle sextortion, look at techniques for getting rid of malvertising, and discuss the things that make randomness hard.
With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matthew Boddy.
This week’s stories:
- “FINAL WARNING” email – have they really hacked your webcam?
- New scam accuses you of child abuse, offers to remove evidence
- Sextortion – what’s new, and what to do [VIDEO]
- Chrome will soon block drive-by-download malvertising
- Serious Security: When randomness isn’t – and why it matters
Related comments – how to report cybercrime online:
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
Thanks to Purple Planet for the opening and closing music.
2 comments on “Ep. 024 – Sextortion, malicious adverts and randomness [PODCAST]”
Neat to watch the waveforms of your voices on my audio player… and thanks for the mention 😀
The waveforms during that, errr, AutoTune segment are kind of interesting -)